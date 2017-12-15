It's CBS4's Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Come see CBS4 Staff, along with folks from KBCO and KOA, at the King Soopers at Colorado and Yale between 4:30a.m. and 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Coal Creek Canyon, Jefferson County, Structure Fire, Wildfires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire burned a structure in Coal Creek Canyon early Friday morning and the flames spread to some nearby trees.

Structure Burns In Foothills Fire

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 was flying in the Denver area and first captured an image of the flames from far off at approximately 6:25 a.m.

Large flames were shooting from the structure at 6:30 a.m. and a large number of fire trucks were at the scene.

fire 2 Structure Burns In Foothills Fire

(credit: CBS)

The fire is located on the 25,000 block of Westridge Road in Coal Creek Canyon. That’s in Jefferson County north of White Ranch Park and in the foothills just west of Arvada.

fire 1 Structure Burns In Foothills Fire

(credit: CBS)

Authorities said they think the building was unoccupied when the fire started. So far the cause hasn’t been determined.

