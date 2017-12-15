JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire burned a structure in Coal Creek Canyon early Friday morning and the flames spread to some nearby trees.
Copter4 was flying in the Denver area and first captured an image of the flames from far off at approximately 6:25 a.m.
Large flames were shooting from the structure at 6:30 a.m. and a large number of fire trucks were at the scene.
The fire is located on the 25,000 block of Westridge Road in Coal Creek Canyon. That’s in Jefferson County north of White Ranch Park and in the foothills just west of Arvada.
Authorities said they think the building was unoccupied when the fire started. So far the cause hasn’t been determined.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.