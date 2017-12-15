By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – From early in the morning to late afternoon on Friday, the King Soopers at Colorado Blvd and Yale Avenue saw a steady stream of donations.

Instead of receiving presents this year, 11-year-old Samantha Meadows donated her gifts to kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

“It makes me feel really good because I think other people are going to be happy, and that makes me happy,” she told CBS4.

Boxes were filled with everything from sports equipment to dolls and games. It was all part of the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.

This holiday season, CBS4 is teaming up with King Soopers, 97.3 KBCO, and KOA NewsRadio to collect new toys and cash donations for children and youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

“What’s so great about the toy drive is you get to see the Denver community at its finest. Everyone comes together,” said Erin Porteous, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver.

King Soopers started collecting new, unwrapped toys at all Metro Area locations on Friday, November 24th and will continue to collect through December 24th.

Viewers are encouraged to donate items such as toys, games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sporting equipment, electronics, helmets and other gifts for children and youth. All items will be distributed at Boys & Girls Clubs’ holiday parties so that every child gets a gift this year.

CJ Manning joined the organization when he was 8 years old and now sits on the board.

“It really provided a sense of stability for me and I know it does that for a lot of other club members,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

He just wishes all these generous people could see what’s on the other end of their donation.

“I’m really interested to see what it’s like when the kids receiving gifts actually get them and you get to see the smile son their faces.”

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at participating King Soopers locations, CBS4 and iHeart Media Studios throughout the entire duration of the campaign.

