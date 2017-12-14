DENVER (CBS4)– All Sweet Leaf locations across Denver have been closed after their marijuana licenses were suspended.
In all, 26 marijuana licenses have been suspended, according to Dan Roland with the Denver Department of Excise and License.
That includes grow operations, dispensaries, etc. for willfully breaking the law.
At one Sweet Leaf location, a notice was posted on the door from the City of Denver that read, “NOTICE OF SUSPENSION: MEDICAL AND/OR RETAIL MARIJUANA LICENSES FOR THESE PREMISES HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED BY THE ORDER OF THE DENVER DEPARTMENT OF EXCISE AND LICENSES FOR ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF COLORADO LAW”.