DENVER (CBS4)– Rep. Steve Lebsock, a Democrat representing Thornton, says he “passed a polygraph” in regards to sexual harassment claims made by a fellow state lawmaker.

Lebsock has been accused of sexually harassing several women. Two of them have filed formal complaints and others have made allegations in the media.

Lebsock says some of the allegations are exaggerated and others are false.

According to his website, Lebsock said that he’s “ready to keep fighting and prepared to reveal the motives for the false claims.”

Lebsock also said that he voluntarily participated in and passed a polygraph test which asked him critical questions about the allegations made against him by Rep. Faith Winter, a Democrat representing Westminster.

According to Lebsock’s website, here is the transcription of that portion of the polygraph:

In the exam Rep. Lebsock was first asked questions about Faith Winter’s claim in the following order:

1) Question: “In May 2016 at Stoney’s Bar, did you attempt to grab Faith’s arm ( including her elbow )?”

Rep. Lebsock answer – “No.”

2) Question: “In May 2016 at Stoney’s Bar, did you grab Faith’s arm (including her elbow)?”

Rep. Lebsock answer – “No.”

3) Question: “In May 2016 at Stoney’s Bar, did you touch Faith’s buttocks?”

Rep. Lebsock answer – “No.”

4) Question: “Since May 2016, did Faith ask you to have Adam (Matkowsky) drop out of the state senate race?”

Rep. Lebsock answer – “Yes.”

According to Lebsock’s website, the examiner stated, “It is the examiner’s professional opinion that Mr. Lebsock was being truthful on all of the above-listed questions.”

Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran and Gov. John Hickenlooper have called for Lebsock to resign, but he has stated that he would remain in office. He also will continue his race for Colorado State Treasurer in 2018.

Lebsock accused party leaders of backing Winter simply because she is running for a Senate seat that could flip control of the chamber.

Lebsock will speak at a formal news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.