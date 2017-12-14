TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White fell during the qualifying round of the Dew Tour and did not reach the final of the second Olympic qualifying event.

The two-time Olympic champion finished 14th on Thursday. He will have two events in January — in Snowmass and Mammoth Mountain — to secure his spot in the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Three men will make the U.S. Olympic halfpipe team based on their two best results from the four qualifying events. White finished third last week in Copper Mountain. Team coaches also have discretionary picks, making it unlikely White would be left out.

gettyimages 889041298 White Out: Shaun White Falls In Olympic Halfpipe Qualifier

COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO – DECEMBER 09: Shaun White of the United States competes in the finals of the FIS Snowboard World Cup 2018 Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on December 9, 2017 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Snow was falling on the halfpipe through most of the morning, making it difficult to gather speed and traction to land the biggest tricks.

Ben Ferguson won the qualifying round with a score of 83.33. The finals are Friday.

By EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer

