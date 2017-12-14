Broncos Week 15 Injury Report: Peko Questionable, Lynch Out Against ColtsA healthy Denver Broncos (4-9) are traveling to play an Indianapolis Colts (3-10) team that is going to be missing some key players. The Broncos' secondary took a big blow this week when one of the team's starters was moved to the IR. The Colts may have problems with depth in the secondary and will also be missing a key offensive lineman.