LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A man who reportedly threatened people while he was holding a knife and then stole a car is under arrest.
Longmont police say the crimes took place at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday inside and outside of a home on the 2400 block of Dodd Lane. They say the suspect broke the windows of the car he stole — a Subaru — in order to get into it.
Authorities sent out a news release saying they were searching for Sterling Steele and then sent another notice later in the morning with an update that Steele was located and arrested. They said he was captured in Boulder near the intersection of Jay Road and 28th Street.
A woman was with Steele in the car when he was arrested and is not facing charges.