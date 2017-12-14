By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm responsible for our first measurable snow in more than two months will gradually move southeast of Colorado through the day on Thursday.

On the backside of the storm we’ll experience clearing skies but also gusty winds. The strongest wind will be on the Eastern Plains where gusts could reach over 40 mph at times. Gusts should be limited to no more than 30 mph in the metro area but that’s still more than enough wind to keep wind chills in the 20s. So plan on it feeling quite chilly even during the afternoon.

The 0.4″ of snow that was measured at DIA is the first measurable snow in Denver since October 9. So from October 10 through December 13 we saw no snow which was long enough to qualify as the fourth longest streak on record with 65 days. We were just four days shy of the record of 69 days set during the winter of 2002-2003.

In the mountains, snow totals ranged from from 3-6 inches at many of the ski areas.

Looking ahead to Friday, it will turn considerably warmer under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Then cooler weather will arrive again for the weekend. It stays dry during the day on Saturday but then Saturday night into Sunday morning we may see some light accumulation. Any accumulation will be minor…probably similar to what we’ve seen Thursday morning.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.