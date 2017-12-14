TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A construction project that spans Arapahoe County and Denver is officially open.

The ribbon cutting was Thursday morning at the interchange of Interstate 25 and Arapahoe Road.

The new configuration moves exits and changes where drivers can enter onto Yosemite Street.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the new configuration is about improving safety and helping the community.

“So we do these projects, we’re engaged in transportation improvement so we can positively affect the economy of the state. The second reason is to affect the quality of life of the people that live here and we can either affect the quality of life in a positive way or a negative way,” said CDOT Executive Director Mike Lewis.

The project was completed under budget and ahead of schedule. This is one of the last projects linked to the T-REX I-25 expansion from 15 years ago.

The landscaping will be completed in Spring 2018.

