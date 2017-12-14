By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Silverthorne is in the middle of a renaissance of sorts with a new performing arts center, major downtown redevelopment plans and now a hostel in the works — something that has travelers taking notice.

Developers Lynne Parrish and Rob Baer think they have the solution to breathe new life into two acres that was used by the Robinson Dairy.

“The main thing that makes a hostel different than most hotels is the energy spent creating the intentional social gathering areas. Places where people can meet, or sit or congregate,” Parrish said.

Both Parrish and Baer have initial approval from the town to begin work on The Pad — a boutique hotel that promises to offer prices on almost every budget.

“We are trying to provide another option. You get locked into the resort. You get locked into hotels. It ends up being a majority of your budget,” Parrish said.

The hostel will offer bunk style rooms for less than $50 and provide suites for around $150.

The Pad will be built using shipping containers stacked like legos. Designers are also incorporating locally-inspired materials into the design.

As the developers continue to work on securing funding and on-site designs, the pair hope their dream of a new gathering place will start taking shape sometime next year.

