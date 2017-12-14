TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
DENVER (CBS4) – Talk about taking the stress out of travelling. Denver International Airport and some of its passengers got a special visit from former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

The airport set up a separate room to “help passengers take a break and experience something they never expected to see,” said the airport.

The passengers sat around in a circle — ready to play some football trivia — when the football legend walked in.

Seemingly, everyone was in shock. Manning asked “Is this the place to play some trivia? Am I in the right place?” Everyone answered emphatically, “Yes!”

Manning shook hands with everyone, even signed some hats and memorabilia, and posed for pictures.

DIA officials says travelling is an art, and part of that art is meant to give passengers a chance to meet new people and experience new things, little and big.

Manning’s visit comes ahead of the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts game on Thursday night.

