DENVER (AP) — Denver has ended its snowless streak but just barely.
The city had been in the running to set a new record for the number of days without measurable snow. The streak ended at 65 days on Thursday when 0.4 inches of snow was reported at Denver International Airport, the official weather recording spot for the city.
That’s the 4th longest snowless streak for Denver. The National Weather Service says the longest time between the season’s first snowfall and the next snowfall is 69 days, set during the 2002-2003 snow season.
Parts of Colorado’s mountains, which have also been suffering from a lack of snow, got between 2 and 6 inches of snow.
Some ski resorts have delayed their openings or are open with only limited terrain.
