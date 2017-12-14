By Rick Brown

The Denver Broncos (4-9) have now moved players to the IR for a second week in a row as they prepare for a Thursday night matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts (3-10). After placing defensive end Derek Wolfe IR last week, guard Ronald Leary was placed on the list Tuesday and starting safety Justin Simmons was moved to IR Wednesday after he hurt his ankle in last week’s game against the Jets.

The loss of Simmons is unfortunate for several reasons. In his second year, Simmons is starting to show signs of being a capable player. The Broncos’ front office thought so highly of him that the team released T.J. Ward right before the start of the season. Simmons had 68 total tackles, one sack and two interceptions—one returned for a touchdown. While Simmons is not the leader of the Broncos’ secondary, his experience and skills will be missed.

Lynch Out, Peko Questionable

The Broncos have only one other player officially listed as out for the game—quarterback Paxton Lynch will be missing another game while he waits for his ankle to heal. The only other player listed on the injury report is nose tackle Domata Peko Sr., who is listed as questionable and has missed the last two games with a knee injury. If Peko is able to play on Thursday, it will be a huge help to Denver’s defense as they take on Colts running back Frank Gore.

Indianapolis Colts Will Be Without Several Players

Thursday Night Football is always tough for both teams as the players have little time to heal and rest from the previous week’s contest. The Colts will be without several players on both sides of the ball, with five ruled out for Thursday night. Tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring) is listed as out as well as starting center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and wide receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle).

On the defensive side of the ball, the Colts will be without cornerbacks Nate Hairston (concussion) and Rashaan Melvin (hand). Two of these Colts players are in the concussion protocol and were not able to clear the necessary steps in order to participate in this week’s game.

The Colts’ secondary will be missing a starting cornerback in Melvin while Hairston is the backup, but missing two players may create some issues with depth at the cornerback position.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

Questionable:

(NT) Peko, Sr., Domata – Knee – Light Participation In Practice

Out:

(QB) Lynch, Paxton – Ankle – Did Not Participate In Practice

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report

Out: