FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State extended the contract of football coach Mike Bobo through the 2022 season after another year ended with a bowl appearance.

Bobo has led the Rams to a bowl game in each of his three seasons, including the New Mexico Bowl against Marshall on Saturday.

Mike Bobo (credit: CBS)

The agreement lengthens the original five-year deal that started in 2015. He will make $1.8 million in 2018, with increases of $100,000 each season through 2022. He also will receive bonuses based on the team reaching certain performance goals.

Bobo is 21-17 since joining the Rams after serving as the offensive coordinator at Georgia.

Colorado State opened a new on-campus football stadium on Aug. 26 in style by beating Oregon State in front of a crowd of 37,583.

