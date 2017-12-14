AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are asking the public to help them solve a murder at an apartment complex on Sable Boulevard near Bayaud Place.
Investigators say the body of 57-year-old Dana Sems was found Tuesday night, but they don’t have information on a suspect.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303.739.6117.
Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipster can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.