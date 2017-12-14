Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 6 p.m.
    06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Aurora, Aurora Police, Dana Sems, Local TV, Murder Investigation

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are asking the public to help them solve a murder at an apartment complex on Sable Boulevard near Bayaud Place.

aurora homicide 10vo transfer frame 262 Police Ask For Publics Help In Solving Womans Murder

Apartment complex near Sable Blvd. and Bayaud Pl.(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the body of 57-year-old Dana Sems was found Tuesday night, but they don’t have information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303.739.6117.

Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipster can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch