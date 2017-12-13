ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– After an intense surveillance operation that involved Starbucks employees and a former alleged victim, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they believe made unlawful sexual contact with teenage females.
The sheriff’s office had received several reports in November and early this month about a man who had been making unlawful sexual contact with the teens in the area of E. Dry Creek Road and S. University Boulevard. That included females in the area of the 7500 block of S. University Boulevard and inside the Starbucks at 7521 S. University Blvd. who said that they were approached from behind by a man who grabbed their buttocks.
Investigators began conducting surveillance in those areas and about 6 a.m. Monday, a man matching the description of the suspect entered the Starbucks.
That’s when an alert Starbucks employee informed investigators that he was the man they recalled seeing at the time of the previous reports.
A previous victim, who just happened to be in the Starbucks, also identified the man as the suspect in her case. The man, later identified as Sergio Gallegos-Munoz, was contacted by investigators and taken into custody.
Gallegos-Munoz, 40, was booked into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility on three counts each of sexual assault on a child and unlawful sexual contact.