DENVER (CBS4) – Nominations for the 2018 “Colorado Small Business Person of the Year” are due in a few weeks.
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Wayne Williams visited this year’s winner, “Maria Empanada.”
Owner Lorena Canta-Roveesi came to Denver from Argentina with $300 and started making empanadas in her garage.
Now she runs three restaurants around metro Denver and has advice for people looking to start their own business.
“Don’t be afraid,” Canta-Roveesi said. “Be fearless, and do it. If you have a good idea for a business, do it!”
Next year’s Small Business Person of the Year will be announced in May.