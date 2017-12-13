DU PIONEERS HOCKEY CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a pair of DU Hockey tickets! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:colorado small business person of the year, Local TV, Lorena Canta-Roveesi, Maria Empanada, Wayne Williams

DENVER (CBS4) – Nominations for the 2018 “Colorado Small Business Person of the Year” are due in a few weeks.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Wayne Williams visited this year’s winner, “Maria Empanada.”

Owner Lorena Canta-Roveesi came to Denver from Argentina with $300 and started making empanadas in her garage.

small biz 1 Colorado Small Business Person Of The Year Nominations Due Soon

“Maria Empanada” owner Lorena Canta-Roveesi speaks with CBS4. (credit: CBS)

Now she runs three restaurants around metro Denver and has advice for people looking to start their own business.

“Don’t be afraid,” Canta-Roveesi said. “Be fearless, and do it. If you have a good idea for a business, do it!”

Next year’s Small Business Person of the Year will be announced in May.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch