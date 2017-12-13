BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Heisman Trophy won by University of Colorado football star Rashaan Salaam is on the auction block.
Salaam received the award in 1994 after setting a school record for rushing yards before heading to the NFL.
The Heisman Trophy winner took his life in 2016 at a park two miles from the stadium where he carved his name into the school’s record books as one of the greatest players in the program’s history.
Before that, Salaam had sold the trophy to a sports memorabilia dealer. The trophy is expected to sell for $300,000 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to head injury research.
The Chicago Bears made him a first-round draft pick in 1995, and he rushed for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns in winning NFC Rookie of the Year honors.
PHOTO GALLERY: CU 44, Cal 28
Injuries cut short his career, however, as he scored three rushing TDs in the next two years in Chicago and played his last NFL game with the Cleveland Browns in 1999.