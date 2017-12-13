TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Northglenn.

No police officers were injured in the situation, which started at approximately 4 a.m.

A neighbor told CBS4 she heard shouts of “No, No, No!” and gunfire shortly before police arrived at a home at East 105th Place and Franklin Street or Franklin Way.

A SWAT team and K-9 teams were called in and were actively working at the scene for approximately two hours.

One woman exited the home at one point in handcuffs. Her role in the shooting hasn’t been revealed.

