DENVER (CBS4)– A woman accused of stealing client money while running a travel agency has been formally charged.
Therese Schoen has been charged with one count of theft.
Schoen, 72, turned herself in to police in Denver on Monday.
The charges allege that from late 2015 through late 2017, Schoen ran Mythic World Tours, a travel agency. She is accused of using deposits and vacation payments of more than $33,000 from clients who were planning exotic vacations, for her own use.
She would inform clients that either the on-site tour agent was being problematic or that the funds they paid had to be used to keep her business afloat. She would promise repayment.
Clients had to pay additional money to ensure their vacations take place or cancel their plans.
Those who believe they may also be victims are urged to contact the Denver District Attorney’s Office at 720-913-9179.
Schoen is schedule to appear in court on Jan. 1, 2018 for a deposition hearing.