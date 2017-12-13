DU PIONEERS HOCKEY CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a pair of DU Hockey tickets! (Enter To Win)
DENVER (CBS4)– Service men and women, along with their families, were treated to a special holiday reception on Wednesday.

Santa even stopped by the Colorado’s Home Holiday Reception at the Boettcher Mansion for deployed military members and their families.

military families reception rs 01 concatenated 114026 frame 18450 Service Members & Families Honored At Holiday Reception

(credit: CBS)

Children got the chance to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what was on their wish list.

Hundreds of National Guard members from around Colorado were deployed around the world this past year.

military families reception rs 01 concatenated 114026 frame 24218 Service Members & Families Honored At Holiday Reception

(credit: CBS)

“So, recognizing the families that sacrificed for these members and bringing in their families for this holiday season is actually a tribute to them and the sacrifice they made,” said US Air Force Adjutant General, Major General Mike Loh.

military families reception rs 01 concatenated 114026 frame 18697 Service Members & Families Honored At Holiday Reception

(credit: CBS)

The families honored on Wednesday are from across Colorado.

