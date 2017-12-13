4:55 p.m.

Republican Sen. John McCain is at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, receiving treatment for the “normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy.”

That’s the word from his office Wednesday. The six-term Arizona lawmaker has missed votes in the Senate this week and did not attend a White House ceremony in which President Donald Trump signed the defense bill into law. The sweeping policy bill has been a major achievement of McCain’s for years — especially now, as he is the chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

The statement says McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible.

McCain was diagnosed this past summer with brain cancer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden sought to console the daughter of ailing Sen. John McCain after she began crying while discussing her father’s battle with brain cancer on ABC’s “The View.”

Meghan McCain, a panelist on the program, told Biden on Wednesday she hadn’t been able to get through his new memoir, “Promise Me, Dad,” which centers on the 2015 death of his son, Beau, from an aggressive tumor called glioblastoma. Doctors diagnosed Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain with the same type of tumor this past summer.

Biden told Meghan McCain not to lose hope and that a medical breakthrough is possible.

“And it can happen tomorrow,” Biden said, adding that if anyone can beat brain cancer it’s John McCain.

