By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will be a generally quiet weather day as clouds gradually increase and temperatures gradually turn cooler. It will stay dry statewide through Wednesday afternoon as a storm moves toward us from the northwest.

Light snow will first develop over the northern and central mountains during the early evening hours (between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.). The chance for snow will then spread east toward Denver and the Front Range after 10 p.m. We generally expect very little snow at lower elevations prior to midnight. But then after midnight through daybreak on Thursday we have at least a 60% chance for snow along with minor accumulation.

Normally 1-2″ of snow in the middle of December is not very significant. But considering it’s now been 65 days since we’ve had measurable snow in Denver, any accumulation Wednesday night will be very, very welcomed.

And what about the mountains? Most ski areas north of Highway 50 should see 2-4 inches of snow. South of 50 it will likely be less. Again, this will not be a big storm but we’ll take whatever we can get.

Lingering flurries are possible during the morning commute on Thursday followed by partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures Thursday afternoon.

Weather weather will return for Friday with highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies. Then cooler again for the weekend with a chance for light rain Saturday afternoon followed by snow Saturday night. At this time it looks like the possibility of at least 2-4″ along the I-25 corridor Saturday night with more in the mountains. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.