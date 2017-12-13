TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police arrested a college student after she allegedly showed a gun to a faculty member at the school.

Officers in Fort Collins rushed to Front Range Community College at 4616 S. Shields St. in Fort Collins on Tuesday night.

schoonover brrittany Student Arrested After Showing Gun To Faculty At Community College

Brittany Schoonover (credit: Larimer County)

Police say that Brittany Schoonover, 26, had an interaction with a faculty member outside of a classroom on campus. During the interaction, Schoonover displayed a gun. The faculty member was able to disarm Schoonover.

She was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

No one was injured and there is no ongoing threat to the campus or community.

Schoonover was arrested on charges of felony menacing, possession of a weapon on property of an educational facility, interference of an educational facility, false imprisonment.

