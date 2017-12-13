DU PIONEERS HOCKEY CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a pair of DU Hockey tickets! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Chanukah Celebration, Chanukah Night at Children's Museum, Children's Museum, Festival of Lights, Menorah Lighting, Mile High Holidays, Zeldy Engel

DENVER (CBS4) – Chanukah is about celebrating light during the dark days of winter. Bais Menachem is holding a Chanukah Night celebration at the Children’s Museum on the 3rd day of the 8-day celebration.

chanukah night 1 Festival Of Lights Celebration Comes To Children’s Museum

(credit Children’s Museum)

“We’re going to have a great night. We’re going to be lighting the menorah. There’s going to be latkes, there’s going to be sufganiot, there’s going to be a big dreidel hunt. Just expect a lot of fun for kids and adults,” said Zeldy Engel of Bais Menachem.

chanukah night 2 Festival Of Lights Celebration Comes To Children’s Museum

(credit Children’s Museum)

This is the second year for the celebration at Children’s Museum. The menorah lighting happens at 5:30 and then there’s pizza and traditional Chanukah foods. It’s a fun, family-friendly event.

chanukah night 4 Festival Of Lights Celebration Comes To Children’s Museum

(credit Children’s Museum)

“Even if you’re not celebrating Chanukah, and you want to give your children an idea of what Chanukah is, and, you know, let them explore just a little bit more and learn about just adding more light and kindness into the world,” Engel explained.

 

