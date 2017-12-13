DENVER (CBS4) – Chanukah is about celebrating light during the dark days of winter. Bais Menachem is holding a Chanukah Night celebration at the Children’s Museum on the 3rd day of the 8-day celebration.
LINK: Chanukah Night at Children’s Museum
“We’re going to have a great night. We’re going to be lighting the menorah. There’s going to be latkes, there’s going to be sufganiot, there’s going to be a big dreidel hunt. Just expect a lot of fun for kids and adults,” said Zeldy Engel of Bais Menachem.
This is the second year for the celebration at Children’s Museum. The menorah lighting happens at 5:30 and then there’s pizza and traditional Chanukah foods. It’s a fun, family-friendly event.
LINK: Mile High Holidays
“Even if you’re not celebrating Chanukah, and you want to give your children an idea of what Chanukah is, and, you know, let them explore just a little bit more and learn about just adding more light and kindness into the world,” Engel explained.