Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News At Noon
    12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
Filed Under:CDOT, Central 70 Project, Colorado Department of Transportation, Elyria-Swansea, I-70 Expansion, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is gearing up for a major project that will change the landscape of Interstate 70 through the central part of Denver.

The Central 70 Project will dramatically impact the community from Colorado Boulevard to Brighton Boulevard. Now, CDOT is hiring those who live there.

cdot boot camp 10pkg frame 695 Job Fair, Training To Enhance Central 70 Project, Boost Construction Industry

Central 70 Project (credit: CBS)

On Wednesday, it was hands-on training for those learning to operate backhoes. The free training is a real benefit to the community which would normally cost some $1,000.

The zero cost training was part of the agreement with the Central 70 Project. The training gives those residents an opportunity to learn the skills necessary to help with big construction projects.

viaduct home grants 10pkg frame 762 Job Fair, Training To Enhance Central 70 Project, Boost Construction Industry

(credit: CBS)

CDOT opened the training facility in July and will continue offering the training for the foreseeable future.

There is a huge need in the construction industry in Colorado for well-trained men and women. The hope is that this training will translate to other projects across the state.

aging viaduct Job Fair, Training To Enhance Central 70 Project, Boost Construction Industry

CDOT said the I-70 east viaduct is showing signs of deterioration (credit: CDOT)

“The infrastructure needs, not just for Central 70, but for practically everything that we’ve got going on in the state is vital to have people. And people that hopefully have a little bit better idea of what’s going on on a construction site,” said Trainee Moses Alvarez.

viaduct home grants 10pkg frame 184 Job Fair, Training To Enhance Central 70 Project, Boost Construction Industry

(credit: CBS)

There is a job fair for the Central 70 Project from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The training center is in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood at 3600 E. 46th Ave., which formerly housed Anderson Drilling.

LINK: The Central 70 Workforce Development Program

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch