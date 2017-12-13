DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is gearing up for a major project that will change the landscape of Interstate 70 through the central part of Denver.
The Central 70 Project will dramatically impact the community from Colorado Boulevard to Brighton Boulevard. Now, CDOT is hiring those who live there.
On Wednesday, it was hands-on training for those learning to operate backhoes. The free training is a real benefit to the community which would normally cost some $1,000.
The zero cost training was part of the agreement with the Central 70 Project. The training gives those residents an opportunity to learn the skills necessary to help with big construction projects.
CDOT opened the training facility in July and will continue offering the training for the foreseeable future.
There is a huge need in the construction industry in Colorado for well-trained men and women. The hope is that this training will translate to other projects across the state.
“The infrastructure needs, not just for Central 70, but for practically everything that we’ve got going on in the state is vital to have people. And people that hopefully have a little bit better idea of what’s going on on a construction site,” said Trainee Moses Alvarez.
There is a job fair for the Central 70 Project from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The training center is in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood at 3600 E. 46th Ave., which formerly housed Anderson Drilling.