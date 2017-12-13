By Rick Brown

The Denver Broncos (4-9) will be looking for their second-straight win since since the very beginning of the season (Weeks 1 & 2) when they go up against the Indianapolis Colts (3-10) on Thursday night. The Broncos are fresh off snapping an eight-game losing streak after an impressive 23-0 blowout of the New York Jets (5-8) on Sunday. The Colts are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and are coming off an overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills (7-6) in last Sunday’s snowbowl.

The Colts will be looking to bounce back to finish the season strong with a couple of more wins. It has been a tough go for Indianapolis with Andrew Luck missing the entire season. The Colts traded for quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the New England Patriots (10-2) with the intention of trying to salvage the season, but things have gone off the rails and the team is not performing well.

Indianapolis Colts (3-10)

The Colts finished 8-8 last season and had high expectations heading into 2017. When Luck was sidelined earlier in the year, things started to teeter on the edge of bad football. The Colts had created a team that was average, but performed well when Luck was under center. Having a quarterback of his caliber can cover up deficiencies elsewhere on the team. The Broncos experienced this same situation after Manning retired following the 2016 season.

Unfortunately, Luck had to undergo shoulder surgery in January and has not played since (he is currently recuperating in Europe). Now, the Colts have an average quarterback in Brissett and the rest of the team is unable to help execute plays properly. This team is near the bottom of almost every statistical category in the NFL. It has been a tough season to be a Colt and the offseason could not arrive any faster.

On Offense

The Colts are 31st in yards per game, 29th in passing yards per game, 20th in rushing yards per game and 30th in points per game at 16. Brissett is constantly on the run and has been sacked an NFL-leading 48 times. Meanwhile, the Broncos’ offensive line has only allowed 37 sacks. Brissett is going to have his hands full against this Broncos defense. Expect Von Miller to create havoc upfront against the porous Colts offensive line.

While Frank Gore continues to defy the typical NFL running back shelf life, he will be no match for the Broncos defense. T.Y. Hilton has had big games against the Broncos, but without a proper quarterback throwing the ball, the Broncos will be able to eliminate Hilton from the game plan.

On Defense

Things do not look much better for the Colts on defense. The Colts defense is ranked 29th in total yards allowed per game, 30th in passing yards allowed per game, 23rd in rushing yards allowed per game and the team is allowing opponents to score an average of 26 points per game. The Colts defense needs an overhaul. Teams are able to score at will against the Colts and the team does not have a pass rush. Jabaal Sheard leads all defensive players with 4.5 sacks. The Broncos were able to dominate against the Jets, and this Colts team is eerily similar to the Jets. If the Broncos can get off to a fast start, the Colts will be in trouble.

Players To Watch

In what could be a lackluster offensive showing, keep an eye on Colts kicker and the team’s leading point scorer, Adam Vinatieri, to have a big game. If neither team can score in the red zone, then Vinatieri could have a great game kicking indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vinatieri has scored 84 points this season and has made 22 of 25 field goal attempts.

Colts TE Jack Doyle may be able to expose the Broncos’ poor coverage on big, physical tight ends. If the Colts can hit a couple of big plays and create a turnover or two, then the team stands a good chance of earning a victory on Thursday Night Football.

Opponent Outcome

This is a tough game to predict because each team is performing so poorly. The Broncos were in the midst of an eight-game losing streak and just shut out the Jets. The Colts are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and lost on a walk-off touchdown last week in overtime against the Bills. If both teams are struggling to produce on offense, look for a showdown of kickers between NFL legend Vinatieri and Brandon McManus with the edge going to Vinatieri. The Colts do just enough to eek out a win as Vinatieri kicks six field goals and the Colts win 18-10.