DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 is bringing the community together for Colorado children with its annual toy drive benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Recently, CBS4’s partners at KBCO hosted some club members for a tour of the radio stations.

LINK: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

The sounds of the season were ringing through the radio stations at iHeart Media as children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver provided accompaniment.

“My favorite part of the tour was when we were where the band practices and we got to play the drums,” said Yulissa, a 10-year-old club member.

The place where the band practices was Studio C, and they play live on the radio. The club members even got a real life radio experience.

“They would show us what they do, and they would record us and we’d practice saying things,” Yulissa explained.

The children got to record some Christmas well-wishes. They met DJ’s Colfax and Keefer and got to ask some important questions.

“What if you didn’t have inverting ready?” one club member asked.

“That is called dead air, and that’s is embarrassing,” Keefer replied.

“It was really cool, like a really cool experience for me,” said Jessamyn, 10, a club member.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

This tour of the radio stations is an experience this children may never have had if not for the Boys & Girls Club.

The folks from KBCO will be joining CBS4 for the big toy collection day. CBS4 anchors and reporters will be at the King Soopers at Yale and Colorado collecting new, unwrapped toys from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.