By Deborah Flomberg



There are many people that hate giving gift cards as presents for the holidays, while others find relief in the ease and simplicity of offering a simple gift card. No matter which side of the fence you’re on, you’ll love shopping for your gift cards at any of the stores below, as you’ll be supporting truly local shops, artists and musicians.

Even if you’re not a fan of giving gift cards, these shops are so much more personal than a random card that you picked up at your local gas station. These shops still show that you put a lot of thought and care into the gift you selected and the recipient is certain to love visiting these amazing local gems. Here are five great local shops to pick up a gift card this season.

I Heart Denver Store

500 16th Street, Suite #264

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 317-2328

www.iheartdenverstore.com

You can’t get much more local than the I Heart Denver Store, and it’s the best way to support local business while gifting something truly special. Everything in this store is by, for and supporting local artists and communities. You’ll find everything form artwork and books to clothing, accessories, home décor, games and more. Plus, this great local shop offers gift cards in any denomination so you can give anyone a gift that supports their love of Denver this holiday season. With more than 150 local artists and designers, it’s near impossible not to find something for literally everyone on your list here. Swing by this shop on the 16th Street Mall to see for yourself or you can even purchase gift cards online.

Pandora On The Hill

1227 E. 17th Ave.

Denver, C0 80218

(303) 832-7073

www.pandoraonthehill.com

If you love local art and jewelry, then you simply must get to know Pandora on the Hill in Denver. This warm and open local gift shop is home to tons of great gift items, very carefully curated for a truly magical and whimsical gift-shopping experience. Lots of local artists display their jewelry and other crafts here and you’ll find one-of-a-kind items all over the store. And if you’ve got someone tough to shop for, a gift card to Pandora on the Hill is the perfect way to give something unique and thoughtful. Swing by the store and fall in love with Pandora on the Hill for yourself – just plan ahead as parking can be difficult in this area.

Related: Top Gift Shops In Denver

Decade Gifts

56 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80209

(303) 733-2288

www.decadegifts.com

Denver has so many fun and funky boutiques that it’s difficult to stand out, however Decade Gifts on South Broadway is one of the few that rises to the top. It’s like searching for treasure among a trove of quirky hats, cool dresses, unique soaps, eclectic accessories and so much more. It’s the perfect place to send someone that has their own unique sense of style and a gift card here also supports local businesses and local artisans. This great gift shop has been impressing the neighborhood since 1998, and it continues to be a local favorite. Grab a gift card to Decade and show your friends or family just how much you care.

Tattered Cover Book Store

2526 E. Colfax Ave. (one of several Front Range locations)

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 322-7727

www.tatteredcover.com

If you’ve got a book-lover on your list this year, then you simply can’t go wrong with a gift card to Denver’s famous Tattered Cover Book Store. As one of the largest independent booksellers in the country, it’s so important to support this local gem, but you’ll also find a massive selection of all the best books and hard to find titles around. Whether you’re giving a gift to someone who shops at the Tattered Cover all year long, or you’re getting ready to introduce someone new to this amazing local hot spot, a gift card to the Tattered Cover Book Store is truly the best gift for any bibliophile on your list.

Related: Top Spots To Make Holiday Gift Donations In Denver

Wax Trax

638 E. 13th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 860-0127

www.waxtraxrecords.com

For more than 38 years, Wax Trax Records has been home to Denver’s vinyl and hard-to-find music collection. This great local shop sells both new and used vinyl plus CDs, cassettes and other music gift items like books, stickers, buttons and t-shirts. Whether you’ve got an eclectic collector who is always searching for that illusive album, or you simply want to give a music-lover a special gift – a gift card to Wax Trax would be a great way to show someone some holiday love. Plus, you’ll be supporting another important local shop that has been a major part of the Denver music scene for nearly four decades.