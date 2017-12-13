Watch Live
BOISE (CBS4) – It’s fair to say she’s a natural.

Boise toddler Cash Rowley is literally shredding the slopes at Bogus Basin Ski Resort in Boise county… just two days before her first birthday.

Baby Goes Snowboarding Days Before First Birthday

(credit: YouTube)

And the little one made it seem easy.

“We bought the snowboard last year and our goal was to get her snowboarding for her first birthday,” her father, Nick told KBOI 2News.

Baby Goes Snowboarding Days Before First Birthday

(credit: YouTube)

To practice and get her ready for the ski season, the family helped her practice by dragging her around on her snowboard in the family living room. And, Cash is always playing with the board around the house, her father says. After Bogus Basin opened up its bunny hill for the season the family made it up the hill.

Two days before her first birthday, Cash got strapped in and made it look like child’s play (pun intended).

“You could say it was the best proud dad moment I’ve had,” Nick said.

Baby Goes Snowboarding Days Before First Birthday

(credit: YouTube)

What’s next for Cash? The Rowley family will be taking a trip to South America early next year and surfing could be in her future, her dad says.

