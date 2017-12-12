DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Ballet performs “The Nutcracker” throughout the month of December. The holiday classic is a mystical fantasy filled with beautiful ballet dancing.

“One of my favorite parts of the ballet is the snow pas,” said Emily Speed, principal dancer in “The Nutcracker.”

For the fourth season, Speed is dancing the role of “Clara.” It’s a role she’s cherished since she was an audience member as a little girl and finds very relatable.

“For me, in the party scene when you are teasing Fritz and stuff, that’s really fun for me. I have two younger brothers,” Speed told CBS4.

Speed plays opposite Ariel Brietman, the “Prince” she saves from the “Mouse King.” Brietman enjoys the freedom that dancing the “Prince” gives him as an artist.

“It’s just completely blank, it’s just you,” Brietman said.

Like Speed, he said that the “Prince” should be relatable to children in the audience.

“The ‘Prince’ is someone that little boys in the audience can relate to, so I think it’s important for them to see a character on stage that is more their age, and they can emulate,” Brietman told CBS4.

These dancers hope the young members of the audience embrace the message of “The Nutcracker.”

“Just to always follow your dreams and believe in them. And that they don’t always come quickly, but if you follow your heart and you work your hardest then they will come true,” Speed said.

Speed and Brietman are dancing the dream of finding magical love in the midst of a holiday fantasy.

“The Nutcracker” runs through December 24th at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.