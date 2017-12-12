JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect behind a crime spree in Jefferson County on Saturday has now been identified.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say 31-year-old Edward Barron first carjacked a man in Lakewood at around 4 a.m.

They say the victim convinced Barron to turn around and drop him off at work. That’s when investigators say Barron robbed a CVS pharmacy on Bowles and stole narcotics at gunpoint.

A short time later, Barron was seen entering the Bank of the West on Kipling and robbing it, agains at gunpoint.

According to investigators, about 30 minutes later, Barron invaded a home on Trinchera Peak and tried to steal another car from that homeowner. He couldn’t, so he ran away.

Deputies found him a block away and say when Barron saw them, he swallowed the narcotics he stole from the pharmacy.

Barron was taken to the hospital where he stayed until Sunday.

He’s charged with first degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first degree burglary and menacing. More charges could follow.

Barron is in jail on a $1 millon bond. No one was seriously hurt in the crimes.