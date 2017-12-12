DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure will remain parked over Colorado on Tuesday. The result will be sunny skies statewide and very mild temperatures for the middle of December.
The record high temperature in Denver on December 12 is 69° set in 1895. That record is safe but obviously we won’t be far away!
Changes will arrive on Wednesday as a cold front moves from north to south along the Front Range during the morning. It should pass over Denver by 10 a.m. causing increasing clouds and dropping temperatures about 10 degrees compared to Tuesday.
Moisture is limited with the front but the northern and central mountains (along and north of I-70) should see light snow showers during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. Accumulation should be no more than 1-4 inches.
In terms of snow in the metro area, it’s unlikely but not impossible. If it does snow, it will most likely be west of I-25 and south of C-470 during the evening. A few spots could see up to 1/4″ inch of accumulation by midnight Wednesday night.
Cooler weather will then settle in for Thursday but high temperatures will still be above normal for the middle of December. Highs in the 60s will return for Friday.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.