DENVER (CBS4)– A provision in the tax code meant for businesses means that tax dollars are being used to settle sexual misconduct cases.
In some cases, those payoffs are tax write offs for corporations.
Republican Congressman Ken Buck wants to end that practice.
“It is a claimed business deduction and nobody is in business of being a sexual predator and it should not be a necessary and ordinary business deduction,” said Buck.
Buck introduced the STOP Act, short for Settlement Tax Deductions are Over for Predators.
The act would prohibit companies from deducting legal settlements related to sexual assault and harassment as business expenses.