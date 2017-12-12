SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal complaint accuses a Colorado woman of assaulting her son during a flight from Boston to Salt Lake City.
The complaint filed in U.S. District Court against Cherice Dawn Klipfel states a passenger on the Sunday JetBlue Airways flight witnessed the mother striking, slapping, kicking and shoving her 8-year-old son.
Records show Klipfel appeared in court Monday on a misdemeanor assault count. She did not enter a plea.
The complaint states two other passengers saw Klipfel “tightly cover” her son’s face and “shake him aggressively” while the boy cried.
The 46-year-old resident of Lakewood, Colorado, is being held at the Davis County jail. Her attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the case.
