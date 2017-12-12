Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Empire, Empire Junction, Georgetown, Highway 40, I-70, Interstate 70, Local TV

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– A deadly crash involving a semi truck closed all directions of Interstate 70 near Georgetown on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Empire Junction at the Highway 40 exit at 10:30 a.m. That’s between Georgetown and Idaho Springs.

truck crash near georgetown cdot frame 1531 1 Killed After Semi Crosses I 70 Median, Crashes Into Overpass Pillars

(credit: CBS)

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the semi was traveling in the westbound lanes when the driver went through the median and struck the pillars of an overpass in the eastbound lanes.

truck crash near georgetown cdot frame 31 1 Killed After Semi Crosses I 70 Median, Crashes Into Overpass Pillars

(credit: CBS)

Two people were on board the semi. One was killed and the other person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. truck crash near georgetown cdot frame 10831 1 Killed After Semi Crosses I 70 Median, Crashes Into Overpass Pillars

The Colorado Department of Transportation is unsure how long the complete closure will last. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. There were backups for miles.

