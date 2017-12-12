GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– A deadly crash involving a semi truck closed all directions of Interstate 70 near Georgetown on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Empire Junction at the Highway 40 exit at 10:30 a.m. That’s between Georgetown and Idaho Springs.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, the semi was traveling in the westbound lanes when the driver went through the median and struck the pillars of an overpass in the eastbound lanes.
Two people were on board the semi. One was killed and the other person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is unsure how long the complete closure will last. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. There were backups for miles.