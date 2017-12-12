DENVER (CBS4) – One of the best and most reliable meteor showers of the year is due to peak Wednesday night.
The Geminids peak during mid-December each year.
“The Geminids will be the best shower this year,” said Bill Cooke with NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. “The thin, waning crescent Moon won’t spoil the show.”
In 2017, they peak for a full 24 hours beginning the evening of Dec. 13, according to NASA.
“If you can see Orion and Gemini in the sky, you’ll see some Geminids. Expect to see about 60 meteors per hour before midnight on Dec. 13 and from midnight-3:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 from a dark sky,” NASA quoted night sky expert Jane Jones as saying.
Experts recommend finding a viewing area well away from city or street lights. Be patient, it may take up to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark.
And, of course, bundle up for chilly weather!