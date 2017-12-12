"Holiday Hockey Power Play" Ticket Giveaway!Enter to win a pair of tickets to a DU hockey game on December 29th or 30th!

CFD Cowboy Christmas Ticket Giveaway!Enter to win the ultimate Christmas gift - a pair of tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Day's Frontier Nights!

TEXT 4 THE WIN!Text the keyword SCRATCH and your guess of the combined score of the "next" Denver Broncos Football Team to 84816 by 11:59pm the night before the game. (Example: SCRATCH 44)

Pro Football ChallengeEnter to play against CBS4 VIPs and for a chance win $5,000. This is a national contest.

Sign Up For The Pro Football Knockout PoolEnter for a chance to win $5,000. This is a national contest.