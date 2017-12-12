Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Injured Reserve, Ron Leary, Ronald Leary

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Ron Leary’s first season in Denver has been cut short by a back injury that sidelined the sixth-year guard the last two weeks.

The Broncos placed Leary on injured reserve. He was the cornerstone of Denver’s free agent class last winter when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with $20 million in guarantees after spending his first five seasons in Dallas.

ronald leary1 Broncos Place Guard Ronald Leary On Injured Reserve

Ronald Leary (credit: CBS)


Leary was a solid addition up front even as the Broncos’ refurbished offensive line sprung leaks as former offensive coordinator Mike McCoy spread out his personnel in three-receiver sets that didn’t provide help for his struggling tackles.

Leary has been replaced in the lineup by Connor McGovern.

The Broncos (4-9) play the Colts (3-10) Thursday night in Indianapolis.


By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch