DENVER (CBS4)– The new Civic Center Station will officially open to the public this weekend after renovations began more than a year ago.

The new station is a transit hub which provides a turnaround point for the 16th Street Free MallRide and is also the location of the Civic Center Plaza. Construction crews should wrap up next week.

civic center station 12vo2 frame 0 The New Civic Center Station Opens This Weekend

The old Civic Center Station was one of RTD’s busiest transit centers serving up to 15,000 commuters every day.

civic center groundbreaking sot frame 60 The New Civic Center Station Opens This Weekend

RTD initially began renovations because the old facility needed structural repairs and an update. The new station looks similar to the renovated Union Station and will be much easier to maintain.

civic center station 12vo2 frame 816 The New Civic Center Station Opens This Weekend

Another concept RTD had in mind when they designed the new station was visibility. They wanted commuters to be able to stand at Colfax and Lincoln and see straight across to the 16th Street Mall, a view the previous design didn’t allow.

civic center station 12vo2 frame 756 The New Civic Center Station Opens This Weekend

civic center station 12vo2 frame 660 The New Civic Center Station Opens This Weekend

civic center station 12vo2 frame 150 The New Civic Center Station Opens This Weekend

