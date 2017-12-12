DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is hosting an exhibit of bronze statues representing the Chinese zodiac. Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads is by internationally acclaimed Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei.
“These 12 zodiac heads are a range of interpretations of actually an original series that was in an imperial retreat that was in China, and was ransacked by French and British troops in 1860,” said Tariana Navas-Nieves, Director of Cultural Affairs for Denver Arts and Venues.
Wiewei re-created the statues so that they could be on public display, not just in China but around the world. The exhibit has travel extensively.
“In the case of Ai Weiwei, he is an artist who has blurred the boundaries between art and social change and human rights,” Navas-Nieves said.
There is also a companion exhibit in the McNichol’s building where you can learn more about the artist and your Chinese zodiac sign.