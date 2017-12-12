By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – People are working overtime to make sure your package is delivered on time.

The two leading parcel deliverers say they’re expected up to see double digit increases in package shipments this holiday season.

UPS had some packages take longer than expected to reach their destination because of an increase in online shopping following Thanksgiving. The company says it’s operation has returned to original peak operation.

UPS is expecting to deliver about 750 million packages before Christmas.

“It’s super busy around here,” said United States Postal Service Spokesperson David Rupert. “It’s moving, that’s a good thing about this area right now. The weather’s great so we’re not having any transportation difficulties.”

Most postal carriers are doing at least two rounds through their standard route.

They’re delivering packages in the morning then heading back to deliver the mail later in the day.

“It looks like we’re going to do about 850 million parcels. That’s up 10 percent over what we did last holiday season. 15 billion pieces of mail this month it is going to shatter all of our records,” Rupert said.

Deadlines are approaching for most shipments:

Dec. 14 – Domestic Ground Delivery

Dec. 19 – First-Class Cards and Letters

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

Dec. 22 – Express Mail

