COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Colorado Springs wants an explanation after a package full of marijuana wound up on her front porch.
Marian Goss’ home was listed as the sender, and the recipient was someone in Virginia.
Goss says she has no idea how her address ended up being involved.
“They attempted to deliver the package once, and it came back to us saying that it failed to be sent to the person in Virginia. It said that we are the sender and it came back to us, and we are definitely not the sender of that,” Goss said.
She says she opened the package and found the marijuana inside a dog food container.
“In a million years we would never thought that was inside it. We just thought it was a regular Christmas gift like we get every year,” said Goss.
She’s worried someone might come back for the package, but she believes someone else wanted to grab the package off her porch before she did.
Law enforcement says they have not received any other similar reports of mysterious packages.