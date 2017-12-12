Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County, Local TV, Marijuana In Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Colorado Springs wants an explanation after a package full of marijuana wound up on her front porch.

springs marijuana pkg 5vo transfer frame 107 Mysterious Box Of Pot Delivered To Womans Home

Packaged marijuana unexpectedly shows up at woman’s door. (credit: CBS)

Marian Goss’ home was listed as the sender, and the recipient was someone in Virginia.

Goss says she has no idea how her address ended up being involved.

springs marijuana pkg 5sotvo transfer frame 187 Mysterious Box Of Pot Delivered To Womans Home

Marian Goss (credit: CBS)

“They attempted to deliver the package once, and it came back to us saying that it failed to be sent to the person in Virginia. It said that we are the sender and it came back to us, and we are definitely not the sender of that,” Goss said.

springs marijuana pkg 5vo transfer frame 167 Mysterious Box Of Pot Delivered To Womans Home

She says she opened the package and found the marijuana inside a dog food container.

springs marijuana pkg 5vo transfer frame 320 Mysterious Box Of Pot Delivered To Womans Home

“In a million years we would never thought that was inside it. We just thought it was a regular Christmas gift like we get every year,” said Goss.

She’s worried someone might come back for the package, but she believes someone else wanted to grab the package off her porch before she did.

springs marijuana pkg 5sotvo transfer frame 247 Mysterious Box Of Pot Delivered To Womans Home

(credit: CBS)

Law enforcement says they have not received any other similar reports of mysterious packages.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch