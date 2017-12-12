Watch Live
Arapahoe County, Aurora, Aurora Police, Cold Case Murder, Oakey Kite

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police used a DNA technology company in Virginia to come up with an image of a murder suspect.

oakey kite suspect snapshot via apd 2 Police Release New Image Of 2004 Murder Suspect

(credit: Aurora Police)

The so-called “Snapshot” shows what the suspect could have looked like at 25 years old. Police say the suspect killed Oakey Kite in 2004.

They found Kite in the basement of his townhome on Helena Street. They say he was bound, tortured and killed with his own kitchen knives.

Police say Kite placed an advertisement in a newspaper for a roommate. A man by the name of Robert Cooper responded.

If you or someone you know can provide information on this cold case, you are encouraged to call (303) 739-6103.

 

