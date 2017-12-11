COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Broncos WR Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Lilac Fire, Local TV, Lost Dog, San Diego, West Metro Fire, Wildfires

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS4)– Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue helped out a dog near the wildfires burning in San Diego.

The firefighters came across a lost and thirsty dog in the burn area near the Lilac Fire.

They gave the dog some water and got back to work battling the fire, which continues to threaten 1,500 structures.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch