SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS4)– Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue helped out a dog near the wildfires burning in San Diego.
The firefighters came across a lost and thirsty dog in the burn area near the Lilac Fire.
They gave the dog some water and got back to work battling the fire, which continues to threaten 1,500 structures.
