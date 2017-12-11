COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Broncos WR Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Castle Rock, Castle View High School, Douglas County, Local TV, Renaissance Secondary School, Steve Jenkins

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A teacher in Castle Rock appeared in court on Monday morning to face charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Steve Jenkins taught at Castle View High School before teaching at Renaissance Secondary School, also in Castle Rock.

steve jenkins dougco teacher fired from castle rock pd1 Teacher Appears In Court On Sexual Exploitation Charges

Steve Jenkins (credit: Castle Rock Police)

Jenkins has been fired from that job.

Both schools sent letters to parents about his arrest.

According to arrest documents, a student saw Jenkins use his cellphone to record or take pictures up students’ skirts. Police apparently found evidence on his cellphone of those recordings and pictures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch