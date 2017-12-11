CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A teacher in Castle Rock appeared in court on Monday morning to face charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
Steve Jenkins taught at Castle View High School before teaching at Renaissance Secondary School, also in Castle Rock.
Jenkins has been fired from that job.
Both schools sent letters to parents about his arrest.
According to arrest documents, a student saw Jenkins use his cellphone to record or take pictures up students’ skirts. Police apparently found evidence on his cellphone of those recordings and pictures.