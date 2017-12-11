By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – When the Stapleton Airport moved and became Denver International Airport, the Stapleton name stuck with the neighborhood. But many residents have long had an issue with the name because of its ties with racism.

Stapleton is named after Benjamin Stapleton, the former Denver mayor and KKK member.

Those against the name call it their version of a confederate flag in Colorado. They said it’s a constant reminder of a past filled with hate.

In 2015, flyers were hung around Stapleton explaining the history behind its name. They were displayed on the same day hundreds gathered to remember Michael Brown, the black teenager shot and killed by a white police officer in Missouri.

There have been several meetings over the past year for the community to share their concerns over the name.

On Dec. 11, the MCA, SUN, the Citizens Advisory Board, the Stapleton Development Corporation, and the Stapleton Foundation will host community discussions regarding Stapleton’s name with Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler as facilitator.

Two opportunities for the community to speak will be available:

– 1:30-3:30 p.m.

– 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Both will take place in the MCA Cube at 8371 E. Northfield Blvd.

Benjamin Stapleton was mayor of Denver two different times, from 1923 to 1931 and then from 1935 to 1947.

