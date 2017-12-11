Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 5 p.m.
    05:00 PM - 05:30 PM
COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Broncos WR Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:FBI, Serial Killer, South Carolina, Todd Kohlhepp
 SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.
todd kohlhepp mug South Carolina Serial Killer Says There Are More Victims

(credit: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports that, in an eight-page letter, Todd Kohlhepp wrote that he tried to tell investigators and informed the FBI, but he said “it was blown off.” He also wrote, “At this point, I really don’t see reason to give numbers or locations.”

Don Wood, chief division counsel with the FBI’s Columbia office, said the agency has a pending investigation, but wouldn’t comment specifically on what the FBI is doing.

The 46-year-old Kohlhepp pleaded guilty in May to seven counts of murder for killings that took place over more than a decade, all as he ran a real estate business. He was sentenced to life in prison.

His string of crimes was uncovered in 2016 after police rescued a woman chained at the neck in a storage container and investigators found a body buried in a shallow grave. The woman told investigators she saw Kohlhepp shoot and kill her boyfriend, who went with her for a cleaning job on the suspect’s property.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch