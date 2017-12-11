By Jamie Leary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Salvation Army is warning shoppers to keep an eye out for imitation bell ringers after two of the organization’s Red Kettles were stolen earlier this month.

“I’m especially worried because whoever committed the crime might start collecting donations from unwary donors,” said Salvation Army Lt. Sam LeMar of Aurora.

Both of the thefts occurred in Aurora. In one case, a kettle was stolen during a shift change. In the second, thieves not only took the iconic red kettle, but also the sign, the apron and the bell.

“With the whole setup, someone could setup shop in another store someplace and solicit donations for themselves rather than for the Salvation Army. They could just set up on any street corner,” said Will Raihl, Divisional Property Director at the Salvation Army.

Not only is the Salvation Army worried about imposters, the organization wants everyone to know, these thieves stole money that goes towards valuable programs.

“We are always saddened by the theft of one of our kettles. The funds otherwise would have gone to help an individual or family in need in our community,” LeMar said, “but I am positive that the kindness of this community will be more memorable than this crime.”

Last year the Salvation Army helped more than 62,000 Coloradans with toys and gifts for the holidays. In Aurora specifically, where the thefts occurred, each kettle raises between $350 and $500 a day.

Veteran bellriniger James VanHesteren knows the impact the organization can make on a personal level.

When he was just 11 years old and a fire destroyed part of his home, the Salvation Army not only replaced furniture, it delivered a bag full of Christmas gifts to his family.

“In a bag was an Al Kaline baseball glove for me. He was one of my two boyhood heroes,” said VanHesteren. “I remember it all these years later, I’m still grateful and it’s a joy every season that I get to do this.”

VanHesteren can’t fathom why someone would want to steal from an organization which gives so much.

“I would say somebody has misguided anger toward Christmas.”

VanHesteren has a message for the thieves, “Please step up and make opportunities happen for another 11-year-old boy.”

There are ways to recognize imposter bell ringers. Donors should always check and make sure the Red Kettle is secured to a stand with “The Salvation Army” sign on top. The kettle will always be accompanied by a bell ringer wearing a Salvation Army apron.

Another key tip? Bell ringers will never outright ask you for money.

“Our bell ringers never ask for money. The way we solicit donations is by ringing the Red Kettle bell and that calls people to give so our bell ringers will never ask for a donation,” said Raihl.

Raihl said the Salvation Army bell ringers are typically in the same place year after year. It’s unlikely you will see them soliciting donations on a random street corner.

The Salvation Army says kettle theft is unfortunately not a new crime but it hopes to continue to increase awareness. The Red Kettle Campaign is in its 127th year and is one of the longest-running and most recognizable fundraising efforts in the world.

