DENVER (CBS4) – The Boulder District Attorney will act as a special prosecutor in the case of State Rep. Lori Saine. Saine was arrested at Denver International Airport last week.

Her attorney says Saine, a Republican representing Firestone, often carries a firearm, but did not know she had a loaded handgun in her bag when she went to the airport last Tuesday.

“She forgot about it. She forgot it was in the purse that she was using when she was headed out of town,” her attorney Randy Corporon said.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said that because she worked with Saine in the state Legislature, she has a personal connection and determined that the involvement of another district attorney’s office would be appropriate.

McCann and Saine worked closely together in 2015 to sponsor and enact the felony DUI law.

The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has agreed to be the special prosecutor in the case at the request of the Denver DA.

When the Denver Police Department concludes its investigation, it will present the case to the Boulder DA’s Office for consideration of filing of charges.

Saine, 43, was arrested on investigation of introduction of a firearm in a public transportation facility. The charge of carrying a weapon in a transportation facility is a class 6 felony.

Saine is an ardent supporter of gun rights. Twice she has supported legislation that would allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in school. Those bills failed.