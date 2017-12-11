DENVER (CBS4) – After lower 60s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins over the weekend, temperatures will cool a few degrees in most areas for Monday. The change likely won’t be noticeable.
Winds will stay light around Denver and all along the I-25 corridor but on the Eastern Plains we’ll see wind gusts reach 45 mph at times. The wind combined with dry soil, warmer than normal temperatures, and low humidity will elevate the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday for areas east of Denver. Fort Collins is also included because of the chance for some gusty wind coming off the Cheyenne Ridge.
Dry and mild will continue through Friday with temperatures fluctuating a little from day to day but otherwise not much will change.
There are signs the overall weather pattern will change next weekend which should result in at least some light snow for the mountains. But until Saturday, we’re mainly dry statewide (the high country could maybe see a snow shower Wednesday night…it won’t be much!).
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.